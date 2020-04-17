NHS Tayside issue reminder to patients: ‘GP practices remain open’

NHS Tayside have issued a reminder to patients stating GP practices are still open during the coronavirus crisis.

DR Jane Brue, Associate Medical Director for Primary Care with NHS Tayside put out the reminder stating they do not want patients to ignore symptoms that could develop into something serious.

She said: “I would like to remind the public that GP Practices across Tayside remain open Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm as usual at this time. GP Practices are continuing to see their registered patients, so for those who have a health issue it is important to know that they can still access GP services.

“However patients are reminded that they must telephone their surgery in the first instance.

“Patients continue to have concerns about their health that are not Covid-19 related.

“What we do not want is for people to ignore symptoms which could develop into serious conditions because they don’t want to enter a medical setting for fear of contracting Covid-19.

“By introducing changes to way that people access GP services, patients should be reassured that if they do need to attend their medical practice, then they can safely do so.”

Patients needing to see their GP should call their surgery, where they will have an initial telephone discussion about their non-coronavirus health concerns. If they then require an appointment, one will be arranged at an appropriate time.

Dr Bruce reiterated the importance that any patients experiencing symptoms of the virus, should not attend their local surgery and instead should call 111, where if they need a consultation, one will be arranged at an appropriate location.

She also added that GP practices are still open to see children.

She said: “In a similar way to accessing adult health care, parents and carers should also phone their own GP Practice if they have any concerns regarding their child’s health as there are no walk-in appointments.

“It is important to have a discussion with practice staff as this will help differentiate between a Covid and non-Covid problem, and staff will be able to direct a child to the most appropriate places to be seen.

“Parents and carers are reminded that if they are concerned about their child’s health at any point, they should react as they would have done before the coronavirus pandemic.

“If simple measures are not effective, or you have significant concerns please seek advice and help, either from your GP surgery in hours if you think the issue is non-Covid, or by calling 111 if concerned regarding Covid-19.”