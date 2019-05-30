NHS Tayside has ‘much work to do’ says report sparked by claims of financial mismanagement

NHS Tayside still has “much work to do” to restore public confidence following a series of crises at the health board, a new report has concluded.

The Scottish Parliament’s Public Audit and Post-Legislative Scrutiny Committee has published its long-awaited report into NHS Tayside, sparked following claims of financial mismanagement.

The 83-page paper outlines the reasoning by health bosses to misappropriate funding and double a disgraced chief executive’s pay-off – and assesses whether ministers did enough to intervene.

It comes just a day after new figures showed the number of Taysiders receiving treatment on time is at its worst-ever level.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Jenny Marra, who chairs the committee, said: “While the past can’t be changed, the Scottish Government must learn lessons to ensure these kinds of issues don’t emerge again.

“If local leaders work to improve services and get their finances under control, the public’s confidence will increase.”

NHS Tayside came under intense scrutiny after it was revealed finance bosses had sought to hold on to funding earmarked for digital health spending to artificially improve their financial standing.

Director of finance Lindsay Bedford was immediately suspended – and announced his retirement the next day.

And former chairman Professor John Connell and chief executive Lesley McLay went on to leave the board after evidence of the misuse of charitable funds was unearthed.

The parliamentary committee concluded NHS Tayside chiefs took the “ill-considered” steps in a misguided attempt to balance the board’s books, claiming it was the only alternative to making swingeing cuts to services.

And it criticised the “disappointing” move to hand Ms McLay a “golden goodbye” package twice the amount she was entitled to – around £64,000.

Members of the committee say they are still none the wiser as to where responsibility for the inflated pay-off lies.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Over the last two years we and NHS Tayside have responded to the issues summarised in this report, and the board continues to make good progress in moving back towards financial sustainability.”

NHS Tayside was asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.