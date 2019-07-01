NHS Tayside forced to postpone MRI scans in Dundee after lightning affects equipment

More than two dozen patients had MRI scans postponed after Ninewells Hospital was struck by lightning.

The strike during Saturday night’s storm caused a power outage at the hospital and knocked out phone lines at Ninewells and Royal Victoria Hospital.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said power was quickly restored to the hospital but the incident disrupted its IT network and phone systems.

Engineers were called out to Ninewells yesterday morning and the network was up-and-running again by lunch time.

NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald said: “The outstanding work of the teams to keep our services running has meant surgical procedures, inpatient scans and tests have been able to go ahead.

“Unfortunately, 27 outpatient appointments for MRI scanning which were scheduled for Sunday have had to be deferred.

“We are very sorry to those patients.”