NHS Tayside finance teams help community with foodbank donations

NHS Tayside staff have come together to do their bit for charity.
Staff from the Financial Services and Payroll teams have backed the health boards Pays it Forward campaign by collecting and donating food and toiletries to Alexander Community Development.
The community group will now divide the donations between 20 local foodbanks.
Dundee community group to be storage and distribution hub for food banks
The Pays it Forward campaign was started by NHS Tayside staff who wanted to give something back and donate items to communities across Tayside in thanks of the support they received during the coronavirus pandemic.
Personal Assistant Alison Inglis helped coordinate the team’s donation efforts.
She said: “Everyone in the team has shown incredible generosity by getting involved in the NHS Tayside Pays it Forward campaign. It wasn’t long before we filled our first box.
“We felt it was important to join our clinical colleagues in paying it forward. It is vital to help those in need at this time.”
To see a list of organisations that are accepting donations, check out the NHS Tayside website.
