NHS Tayside extends testing to other key workers including ambulance and prison services staff

NHS Tayside’s Covid-19 staff testing hub has extended its testing to other key workers, including ambulance and prison services staff.

Set up one month ago, the hub has now tested more than 2,000 key health and social care staff and their household contacts who have symptoms.

Up to 180 swabs are being taken every day at the hub, with access to testing now being extended to also include care homes and community pharmacy staff, as well as essential staff in local charitable organisations.

This expansion of the groups of staff being tested has resulted in many more hundreds of key workers in other sectors beyond the NHS also being able to return to their essential roles.

In addition to staff testing, the community testing team have continued to offer a community testing service for patients, in particular care homes, in collaboration with Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnerships and Public Health.

Susan Bean, Critical Care Group manager, said: “Staff testing has reduced the impact of staff absence in key areas and made a significant contribution to the running of our essential services, both in NHS Tayside and the health and social care partnerships but also now to other key workers who can access the testing service.

“The testing team is a new group of staff from various backgrounds who have come together to provide this service six days a week and their commitment and hard work has been unwavering. Thanks to them we are making sure we can keep services running as effectively as possible.

“It is vitally important that if people themselves or someone in their home is experiencing possible symptoms, that they stay at home. Being able to quickly test our staff or their household contacts, means that if they do not have Covid-19, they can resume work safely.

“It also means that those staff members who do have Covid-19 are identified and receive the appropriate advice, directly from the results management team.”

Chief Executive Grant Archibald said: “Our clinical teams saw staff testing as a priority in ensuring we were as prepared as we could be in our fight against Covid-19.

“As a board we could see that an early decision to enable the setting up of the hub would be invaluable in making sure we could be best placed to continue to staff all of our essential services, as our workforce really is our biggest asset.

“That foresight from our clinical teams and the early decision is why today we now have a well-established service which is making a difference to many members of staff and their families.

“The success of the hub has been a real team effort, from our estates and support staff who built the hub to the testing team itself, the virology lab processing all the results and the team who are relaying the results to staff and their families. I would like to thank the whole team again on behalf of NHS Tayside.”