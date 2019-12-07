NHS Tayside confirms no payments were made to its new chairman in the three weeks he held the post

NHS Tayside has confirmed that it made no payments to its new chairman in the three weeks he held the post – before quitting for a job down south.

Professor Nic Beech quit the post on November 22 after taking up the post on October 31.

He is also leaving his role as vice-principal and provost at the University of Dundee to become vice-chancellor at Middlesex University from February.

A freedom of information response provided to the Tele by NHS Tayside states: “No remuneration was paid to the chair of NHS Tayside following their appointment prior to their resignation.”

Prof Beech said of his decision to leave last month: “It is with regret that I have to withdraw as chair of Tayside but I have been offered a role which represents a career ambition.”