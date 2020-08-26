NHS Tayside confirms 166 cases of coronavirus linked to Coupar Angus chicken factory

NHS Tayside have confirmed the number of coronavirus cases connected to a food processing plant in Coupar Angus has risen to 166.

The cases linked to the 2 Sisters factory are from 146 factory workers and 20 of their community contacts.

This marks an increase of 10 cases from the day before.

NHS Tayside bosses have said the slowing down of the number of positive cases is “encouraging”.

Factory workers and their households are still asked to self-isolate until Monday August 31.

Dr Emma Fletcher, Associate Director of Public Health for NHS Tayside, said: “The slowing down in the number of positive cases is encouraging. However, this outbreak, and other ongoing situations in Tayside, reminds us just how important it is that we all continue to take measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“I would again like to reiterate the critical importance that all workers and their household contacts continue to self-isolate. They must not leave their homes, unless it is an emergency, until 31 August, even if they have a negative result.

“People who have been asked to self-isolate should not work anywhere else and must stay at home. Support continues to be provided to all workers and their families through the three local authorities.

“Our advice remains for everyone across the area to be extra vigilant in following the FACTS guidance, particularly the over 70s and those who were shielding or in high-risk groups.”