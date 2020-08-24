NHS Tayside confirms 152 coronavirus cases connected to Coupar Angus food factory

NHS Tayside have told the number of coronavirus cases connected to a chicken factory in Coupar Angus has risen to 152.

134 of the cases at the 2 Sisters food processing plant are factory workers and 18 are from community contacts.

The factory remains closed and health board bosses say more than 1,000 tests have been carried out at the testing units set up for workers from the factory.

Workers and their households are continuing to be told to self-isolate until August 31.

Dr Emma Fletcher, Associate Director of Public Health for NHS Tayside, said: “Today’s increase in positive cases was anticipated by the team managing the outbreak as the high volume of contact tracing, which was under way over the weekend, has now been largely complete.

“We are seeing fewer, new cases today for follow-up, however detailed contact tracing continues and we remain in a high state of vigilance across Tayside.

“At the Mobile Testing Units sited across Tayside over the past week, nearly 3500 tests have been completed. At the two units in Coupar Angus and Dundee which were set up for workers from the 2 Sisters factory, more than 1000 tests have been carried out.

“All workers and their household contacts, including children, should continue to self-isolate until 31 August and I want to make sure everyone is clear that this is even if they have a negative result.”

Dr Fletcher added: “We paused the reintroduction of indoor visiting in care homes across Tayside, which some homes wanted to re-start today, due to the ongoing situation.

“This was a very difficult decision for the IMT and we know that this will be very disappointing for care home residents and their loved ones, however, we must ensure that we do everything we can to protect care home residents, staff and their families.

“The IMT is keeping this matter under close review and it will reinstate care home visiting across Tayside as soon as we are satisfied it is safe to do so.

“Our advice remains for everyone across the area to be extra vigilant in following the FACTS guidance, particularly the over 70s and those who were shielding or in high-risk groups.”