NHS Tayside’s Covid-19 vaccination programme will target people aged 65 to 79 years-old from next month.

Invites will also be sent out to people classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, which is those who were asked to shield.

In Tayside vaccinations will take place at GP practices or community clinics. Housebound patients will continue to be offered vaccination in their own home.

GP practices are currently contacting their eligible patients to book appointments.

Health and social care staff who come under these priority groups can also get their vaccination at a staff clinic if this is more convenient for them.

A total of 20,750 frontline health and social care staff, 7,000 care home staff and residents and 17,500 people aged over 80 have now received a vaccination.

This is more than 11% of all vaccinations delivered in Scotland and puts NHS Tayside second of all mainland boards in the country in terms of population vaccinated.

Associate Director of Public Health Dr Daniel Chandler said: “Our vaccination teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that 45,000 of Tayside’s most vulnerable residents and frontline health and social care workers have received a vaccination so far.

“All in these first priority groups will have been offered vaccination by next week which is a huge achievement and means that we are now able to move into the next phase of the programme, which is the over 65s and those who were asked to shield.

“Uptake has been extremely high and we hope to see this continue as we move through the programme.

“We know that many more people are eager to get vaccinated and we want to assure everyone that they will be offered the vaccination but, understandably, we need to ensure those who are most vulnerable are vaccinated as soon as possible. This means that our immediate focus is on frontline staff and older and at-risk members of our communities.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we work our way through the priority groups and ask that people do not contact their GP practice with enquiries about when they will receive the vaccine as practices are currently very busy making arrangements and booking appointments.

“Remember it takes 2-3 weeks for the vaccine to provide protection and it is not known whether it stops you spreading the virus to others so we all need to continue to stick to the rules and help stop the spread in our communities.”