NHS Tayside’s claim to have tackled a long-term culture of bullying in mental health services has been branded unrealistic by an independent review.

The health board was heavily criticised for its organisational culture in a February 2020 report with the authors stating this had led to patients being repeatedly let down.

Some have killed themselves after receiving treatment at Dundee’s troubled Carseview Centre while others report being told to “get a grip” when asking for help.