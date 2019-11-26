NHS Tayside chairman quits just weeks after taking on role after being named vice-chancellor of Middlesex University

The newly-appointed chair of NHS Tayside has stepped down from the position, it has been announced today.

Professor Nic Beech, who was appointed chair of the health board at the end of October by Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman, has been named as the new chancellor of Middlesex University.

It was reported in the Tele last week that workers had privately shared concerns over Professor Beech’s ability to hold down both his role as Vice-Principal and Provost at Dundee University and his new role as chairman of NHS Tayside.

Professor Beech was previously vice principal at the University of St Andrews and is president of the British Academy of Management.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Professor Beech said: “It is with regret that I have to withdraw as chair of Tayside but I have been offered a role which represents a career ambition.

“This does not in any way diminish my belief in the ambitious change programme in NHS Tayside and its leadership and I was excited to be working with the team on a significant change and improvement project.”

Vice-chair Lorna Birse-Stewart is being appointed to take interim charge.

Health secretary Jeanne Freeman said :“I wish Professor Beech well in his academic career.

“I have appointed Lorna Birse-Stewart, in her capacity as vice chair, to take over the Chair’s responsibilities in providing the necessary leadership for the Board.

“Mrs Birse-Stewart brings a wealth of experience from her extensive work in the charitable sector and has been on the board for NHS Tayside since 2018.

“I am confident that Mrs Birse-Stewart will continue to ensure that the people of NHS Tayside have the best care experience possible.”

Professor Beech will take up the position at Middlesex from February 1, 2020.

He said: “It is a great honour to be appointed to Middlesex University. I am delighted to be joining at an exciting time as the university shapes its future strategy, building on the strengths of the faculties, collaboration with students and excellent partnerships in London and internationally.

“I have been at Dundee for just over five years, in which time the university has enjoyed significant successes, including being named the University of the Year for Student Experience 2020. I will leave with many fond memories of the university and the city.”

Monica Lennon, MSP for Central Scotland, hit out at the “disastrous” appointment on Twitter.

© Supplied

She wrote: “This is a disastrous appointment by @JeaneF1MSP. It should have been obvious that Prof Beech had too many other time commitments in the first place.

“Tayside’s mental health services crisis and drug deaths epidemic need to be taken more seriously by SNP Ministers and the board.”

She said: “NHS Tayside staff had already raised fears that Professor Beech’s full-time duties at Dundee University as Vice-Principal and Provost, where he received a salary of up to £149,999 a year, would distract him from leading the troubled health board.

“They have been proven right. NHS Tayside needs stability and strong leadership. Patients and staff have every right to be angry.”