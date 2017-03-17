The number of operations being cancelled due to staff shortages at NHS Tayside has soared over the past 12 months.

Figures released by the health board show that 48 operations were called off across Tayside in the first 10 months of 2016/17.

Over the 2015/16 period, only 11 were scrubbed.

If cancelled operations continue at the same rate for February and March, there will be more than a five-fold increase in operations scrapped compared with the previous year.

The procedures — due to take place between April 2016 and January 2017 — were all cancelled less than 48 hours before the planned operation.

The cancellations occurred at hospitals including Dundee’s Ninewells, Perth Royal Infirmary and Stracathro Hospital in Angus.

NHS Tayside defines “staff shortages” as instances where the number of staff on duty fell below the required level to carry out the operations.

Reasons for cancellations include anaesthetists not being available, theatre staffing problems and no anaesthetic nurse available.

Unexpected staff sicknesses were also to blame for some operations not going ahead, and in some cases staff were off work on compassionate grounds.

Dundee-based Conservative MSP Bill Bowman said patients were “paying the price for a lack of staffing” in the region.

He added: “When NHS Tayside is needing to cancel such a significant number of operations as a result of these problems, you would expect the SNP to be looking to address this as a matter of urgency.

“Operations are an integral part of patients’ recovery and it is unfair for them to be paying the price of a lack of staffing.”

NHS Tayside said the 48 operations were those which did not get under way after being finalised on a hospital list, and were cancelled less than 48 hours before they were due to go ahead.

The board said that operations cancelled with more than 48 hours’ notice would be re-booked prior to the list being confirmed and were not included in the numbers provided through staff shortages.

The staff unavailable for the operations were anaesthetists, anaesthetic nurses, radiologists, surgeons and other uncategorised workers.

In the past five years, the number of operations not going ahead through staffing issues peaked in 2014/15, when 62 procedures were cancelled.

In 2013/14, the figure was 57, in 2012/13 it was 40, and in 2011/12, there were 21 cancelled operations through staff shortages.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said the board understood that cancellations could be “upsetting” for patients and their families.

She said: “We perform more than 35,000 surgical procedures every year.

“Unfortunately, on a few occasions, it is necessary to defer procedures at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances such as unplanned staff absence.

“The decision to defer procedures is always taken as a last resort, as we appreciate that this is both upsetting and inconvenient for patients and their families.”