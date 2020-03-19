NHS Tayside boss thanks patients as GP surgeries close doors amid coronavirus crisis

NHS Tayside Associate Medical Director Dr Jane Bruce has thanked patients for their understanding as GP surgeries close to the public due to coronavirus.

Only patients who are given permission to attend an appointment following a telephone consultation will be allowed in surgeries across the region, it has been announced, in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Bruce, Associate Medical Director for Primary Care with NHS Tayside said: “Patients should be reassured that GP practices across Tayside are not closed, but for patient safety they are operating screening systems for people attending with coronavirus symptoms.

“This means that patients are being asked to call practices to be reviewed by practice staff via telephone. Then if they need to be seen by a GP, they will be given a time to go to their surgery.

“To protect patients and staff, Tayside GP practices have also stopped open access surgeries, which allow patients to turn up to a surgery without an appointment.

“All patients should be reassured that they will still have access to the care they require.

“GPs are receiving lots of requests for repeat medication. We would ask people to check which medicines you have at home before ordering more.

“Only order the medicines that you need. Don’t tick everything on the repeat prescription unless you DO need all the items.

“Our colleagues in pharmacies have been working extremely hard to support us during this challenging time and are dealing with a significantly increased workload.

“As a result of this, you may now see pharmacies closing for a longer lunch than usual to allow pharmacy staff to catch up with dispensing and to complete the cleaning that is needed during these circumstances.

“I would also like to thank voluntary organisations across Tayside who are supporting primary care and our patients by carrying out a range of helpful tasks. We are very grateful for their assistance in these challenging times.”

For the latest information go to the NHS Inform page on coronavirus help, or visit the NHS Tayside website.

