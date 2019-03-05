NHS Tayside apologises to patient who claimed symptoms ‘not taken seriously’

NHS Tayside has been ordered to apologise following a row with a patient over her badly-recorded medical history.

The patient, named in case documents as Mrs C, said a gastroenterologist – a specialising in stomach disorders – at Ninewells did not take her symptoms seriously.

Scottish service watchdog the SPSO took up her case after she was unhappy with the NHS’s reply to her complaint.

It took independent advice from experts and concluded there had been “failings” in how her medical history had been recorded, meaning Mrs C was given the impression her symptoms were not taken seriously.

The SPSO has said the doctor in question must “reflect on the complaint”, adding: “We determined that the standard of medical care was not reasonable.”

NHS Tayside said: “We have apologised to the patient and are working to address all the recommendations in the report.”