NHS Tayside apologises to patient after botched operation left cement in her knee

Tayside health bosses have been told to apologise to a woman after her knee replacement surgery went awry and surgical cement leaked out of the implant.

The woman, named in reports of the incident as Mrs C, underwent the surgery to replace the joint at Ninewells Hospital.

She claimed to have been fitted with the wrong size of implant, causing the glue used to fix it in place to leak, and that she had not been advised of the risk of this happening. Two days later, she underwent surgery to remove the excess adhesive.

NHS Inform, the health service’s Scottish information base, says there is a one-in-20 chance of developing complications following knee replacement surgery.

Investigators at the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman took advice from a surgeon and concluded Mrs C hadn’t been advised of this ahead of surgery.

Furthermore, they had concerns about “a lack of experienced staff” present in the operating theatre at the time her implant was fitted.

The ombudsman ordered NHS Tayside to apologise to Mrs C and has told health bosses to tighten up its practices to avoid a repeat.

A spokeswoman for the health service said: “We have apologised to the patient and have taken action to address the recommendations in the report.”