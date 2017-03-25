NHS Tayside has apologised to a family over an “unacceptable delay” in treating a patient.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) made recommendations to the board following an investigation.

In the report, it stated that the patient, referred to as ‘Mr A’ for legal reasons, attended his doctor with urinary problems.

Tests indicated prostate cancer had spread to his bones and he was admitted to Ninewells Hospital.

His condition deteriorated significantly due to sepsis — a life-threatening bacterial infection of the blood — and he died two days later.

The patient’s daughter complained about clinical failings in relation to investigations and treatment decisions by nursing and medical staff, including that Mr A’s deteriorating condition was not recognised within a reasonable timeframe.

The SPSO report said that medical staff had “unreasonably failed to recognise Mr A had been suffering from sepsis and there had been an unacceptable delay in administering antibiotics”.

The SPSO was also critical that medical staff failed to investigate a kidney injury the patient had, and also upheld this aspect of the complaint.

The report added, however, that due to Mr A’s limited life expectancy due to cancer, the SPSO could not say what the outcome would have been had he been investigated in a reasonable manner and treated with antibiotics earlier.

However, the failings identified meant that “it was possible that an opportunity to extend Mr A’s life had been missed”.

In its report, the SPSO recommended that the board take action to ensure the failings in aftercare and support were addressed, to ensure no recurrence.

It also asked NHS Tayside to provide the SPSO with an action plan to address the failings highlighted in the investigation and ensure no recurrence.

The final recommendation was that the board apologise for the failings identified during the investigation.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “We have written to the patient’s family and apologised, and we have taken action to address the recommendations.”

The SPSO handles complaints about public bodies in Scotland, including councils, the NHS, and other Scottish authorities.