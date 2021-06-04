NHS Tayside announce new patient visiting rules for Angus and Perth

NHS Tayside has announced new rules for relatives visiting patients in Perth and Angus.

Hospitals in Dundee will still have the same one-person limit, including at Ninewells, with the city remaining under Level 2 restrictions.

From midnight tonight, Angus and Perth and Kinross will move to Level 1 of the coronavirus rules.

Two visitors from the same household will be allowed from June 7 the health board said.

Visiting will be separate if visitors are from different homes and cannot social distance.

One visitor only is allowed at hospitals in Dundee, and the rules will remain unchanged due to coronavirus rates in the area.

NHS Tayside visiting rules

Two visitors from the same household, or two visitors separately if social distancing cannot be maintained

One visitor only at hospitals in Dundee

Visitors should contact the ward to arrange an appointment time to visit

No visit permitted if a visitor is unwell or has coronavirus symptoms

Patient contact such as holding hands allowed, but frequent hand washing and the wearing of face masks will be required

Movement around the hospital must be limited as much as possible and any gathering in public areas of the hospital must be avoided

Toilet facilities for public use will be available

Visitors will have to provide details for Test and Protect requirements.



NHS Tayside’s Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Claire Pearce, said: “I am delighted to be able to carefully welcome back more visitors into our Angus and Perth and Kinross hospitals as we understand the comfort and support that family members and loved ones provide to people in hospital.

“However, with rates of COVID-19 increasing in parts of Tayside, it is vital that we follow Scottish Government guidance and keep our patients, staff and the public safe. I would ask all visitors to carefully follow the guidance and infection control measures in place.

“Where appropriate we will continue to offer virtual visiting for patients using telephones, tablets and laptops to allow people to keep in touch with their loved ones.”

“If anyone has any questions about visiting arrangements then they should speak to the nurse in charge of the ward.”