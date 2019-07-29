NHS Tayside accused of ‘breaking promises’ over cancer drug dosages

The NHS has been accused of breaking promises amid claims it is still placing cancer patients on weakened chemotherapy drugs.

One woman set to start treatment says she has been told she will be given a weak course of the drug docetaxel, against agreed guidelines.

She also claims consultants told her to Google the reasons why, suggesting: “You might want to research this on the internet.”

Her claims come after NHS Tayside was criticised for reducing doses of docetaxel – which aims to stop cancer growth – without telling patients.

The woman, who spoke to the Tele on condition of anonymity, has yet to start treatment but has been to consultations at Ninewells and in Perth.

She said: “There is a place for a reduced level but that’s only if you’ve tried the stronger dose and you can’t handle it.

“Putting me on the weaker dose right away does not fill me with confidence.

“I don’t know if that’s because they’re concerned about me coping with the full dose, but I felt it was disingenuous.”

Labour shadow health secretary Monica Lennon blasted the “concerning” move, adding: “Patients should know they are getting the best possible care and clinical decisions should always be clearly explained.”

A standard docetaxel dose was agreed by the boards that form the North of Scotland Cancer Alliance (NOSCAN) along with Tayside.

But Healthcare Improvement Scotland discovered Tayside oncologists adopted a 75-80% strength dose, and tried to censor this in reports.

Tayside’s acting medical director Professor Peter Stonebridge insists Tayside’s regimes have been aligned.

He said: “I can confirm that the same chemotherapy dosage regimes are being discussed and offered to patients in Tayside as in the rest of Scotland.

“If the patient who has raised concerns with the Evening Telegraph would like to discuss her treatment, she can contact me directly.”