NHS staff thank the public for generous donations during the Tele’s Essential Box campaign

A senior charge nurse has said donations to a Ninewells elderly unit through the Tele’s Essential Box Campaign “means so much” to the patients and staff.

Doctors, nurses, health care workers and patients are all benefiting from incredible donations from local and national businesses as well as kind-hearted members of the public as part of the new campaign.

NHS Tayside is inviting businesses and residents to donate essential items to be parcelled up and sent to those who need it most.

One of the wards to have already received a range of products is the Acute Medicine for the Elderly Assessment Unit in Ninewells, where Jen Stewart is a senior charge nurse.

Jen has expressed her gratitude to the public, saying the donations have also allowed patients to realise they haven’t been forgotten about.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone for their generosity. We have been quite overwhelmed by the public’s kindness. It brings a tear to my eye when I think about it.

“These donations will mean so much to our patient group, many of whom are older and have dementia.

“It gives them reassurance when they can’t see their families and loved ones that they haven’t been forgotten about – people are still thinking about them. The simplest of things mean the world to them.

“For the staff, getting these donations give you a real boost. It lets you know that you are appreciated and that you are doing a good job. We can’t thank everyone enough.”

NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald also thanked the public following an anonymous donation of £10,000.

He said: “We have really been inundated with so many kind gestures. We have had volunteers, we have had personal donations, we’ve had schools working on creating personal equipment, we have had donations from individuals and from organisations of supplies for our staff and we know you have all been taking part in the Thursday night clap for carers. All of that has been so much appreciated by all of us.

“(The anonymous donation) is a fantastic commitment and recognition of all the hard work of everyone that has been trying to provide services at this most difficult time.

“So genuinely from all of us thank you very much indeed and please look after yourselves.”