Fresh concerns raised over IT staff at NHS Tayside not being allowed to work from home

Fresh concerns have been raised over office staff at NHS Tayside being ‘forced’ to work in their offices.

A concerned woman whose partner works in the health board’s IT department, claims it is “completely unreasonable” for staff during a pandemic.

She said: “Senior board members are insisting members of staff come into work when they could be doing their job at home.

“Nicola Sturgeon is announcing regular updates to work from home, but the NHS board keeps saying they must be in the building.

“They are all equipped to work from home, they have their own laptops and the ability to do it from home, but the health board won’t allow them.

“I am very worried because I am home schooling our children and I am high risk so I fear something will come home with him. He has to go straight into the shower every night and sanitise everything he has touched.

“It is an enormous amount of pressure to put on someone.”

As well as being worried about the risk of catching Covid-19, the worker also said staff were worried about potentially being stopped by the police while travelling.

According to the Scottish Government, an example of a reasonable excuse to travel would be “for work […] but only where that cannot be done from your home.”

However, George Doherty, director of workforce at NHS Tayside, said “From the outset of the pandemic, NHS Tayside staff have been classed as key workers in the response to Covid-19.

“This is because every member of our team has a critical role to play during the outbreak.

“Some staff may feel that their role is not currently essential, however, the Covid-19 demands on our health services are changing and increasing every day in this second peak.

“The continuation of patient care and services in our hospitals and communities is the most important element of our response at this time.

“Therefore, in order for us to continue to deliver patient-facing care and services, there is a critical requirement for us to rapidly deploy members of staff to support the frontline.

He added: “NHS Tayside has taken steps to ensure our workplaces are Covid-safe in line with national guidelines.

“In addition, our IT infrastructure does not allow for all non-patient-facing staff to work remotely so we must prioritise remote access – and therefore home working – to ensure we can provide critical services.

“Any member of staff who has any concerns should speak with their line manager.”

Dundee West MP Chris Law, meanwhile, criticised the Department of Work and Pensions over the “slow pace” of transition to homeworking for its remaining workforce at Lindsey House.

He said: “I have heard from far too many constituents who work for the DWP over the last fortnight concerned about their working conditions and the lack of support given to move to homeworking.

“This is causing undue stress and worry on staff who are doing their best to keep this country moving.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We take the health and safety of all our colleagues extremely seriously and we will always take appropriate action to ensure their welfare.

“We have implemented Covid-secure measures across all our sites in line with the latest Public Health Scotland and government guidelines, and are ensuring that all staff who can work from home are doing so.”