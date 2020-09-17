NHS Spitfire all set for flight over Dundee and Perth skies

Dundee and Perth residents are in for an aerial treat today, as the iconic NHS Spitfire flies over local hospitals in tribute to key workers.

The historic plane, which has been decorated with the words “Thank U NHS” emblazoned on its fuselage, has travelled the country on a mission to show public appreciation for the effort key workers put in throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be taking off from Cumbernauld Airport this morning and fly across Edinburgh and Fife before arriving at Perth Royal Infirmary at 10:24am.

The plane will then fly over Murray Royal Hospital, before soaring over Ninewells at 10:30am and Stracathro Hospital at 10:39am.

John Romain, the Spitfire’s 61-year-old owner, will be piloting the aircraft as it then makes its way towards Aberdeen.

© Courtesy Aircraft Restoration Co

He said: “I own the Aircraft Restoration Company, and during lockdown we needed to do an air test of a Spitfire which we had just restored.

“We took it out and so many people loved it that we decided to take it out during one of the Thursday night claps.

“That’s when my son, George, suggested that we paint the message on the bottom, and many many people loved that.

“I thought that we should start doing hospitals, and after we did one we got so many more requests.”

John and the rest of the NHS Spitfire team soon decided to fly over every region in the UK, starting in the south and moving north.

The project has also raised over £80,000 for charity, through a JustGiving page where people can donate money in order to have their names painted on the side of the airplane.

© Courtesy Aircraft Restoration Co

The pilot added: “The NHS staff love it, we’ve had lots of support and everyone who sees it is a really big fan.

“One person said to me that this fight against coronavirus is the new Battle of Britain, so having the Spitfire here is quite helping out.

“It’s very humbling when you fly over and see everyone clapping, it feels like we’re giving people something that they need right now.

“We’re pushing toward £100,000 for the NHS charities, and I’m sure that they’ll use it in the best way that they can to help as many people as possible.”