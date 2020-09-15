Special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire to fly over Tayside and Fife hospitals in tribute to coronavirus heroes

An iconic Second World War plane is to soar above Perth and Dundee hospitals as part of a thank you message for all NHS staff and those still battling Covid-19.

The NHS Spitfire, emblazoned with the words “Thank U NHS” and the names of thousands of key workers, will fly past 64 hospitals across the UK starting on Wednesday.

Built in 1944 and used as a photographic aeroplane, the PL983 aircraft is expected to fly over Perth Royal Infirmary and Murray Royal Hospital at around 10.24am on Thursday,.

It will then travel to Dundee’s Ninewells and Royal Victoria hospitals for around 10.30am and Stracathro Hospital in Angus for 10.39am.

It is the biggest flyover organised by the NHS Spitfire Project with the team at Aircraft Restoration Company carefully planning 98 route waypoints that include 25 in Scotland.

The plane had previously flown every Thursday during lockdown from its base at Duxford Airfield near Cambridge in support of NHS Charities Together and the carers campaign.

Since then nearly £80,000 has been raised with donations being made from those having their names handwritten onto the aircraft.

John Romain, founder and managing director of Aircraft Restoration Company said: “The response to our initial flight over the last 8pm #clapforourcarers Thursday was incredibly humbling, with hundreds of people from the local community sharing how wonderful it was to not only see the Spitfire, but also to read the message emblazoned across its wings.

“After such positive response we decided to leave the message painted on the Spitfire for the rest of the flying season, this is where the idea to hand write the names of the nation’s loved ones onto the aircraft to raise money for the NHS Charities Together began.”

