NHS Tayside is to carry out a full review after a baby was left with “horrendous” injuries to his head due to staff using suction cup and forceps.

Jessica Henderson, from Hilltown, told of the “nightmare” three-day labour she said nearly claimed her and her baby Kayden’s lives.

The teenager said that the experience was “horrific” and has made a formal complaint against the NHS as a result of the injuries sustained by Kayden.

Bosses at the health board have apologised to Jessica and an investigation into the incident at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital has been launched.

Jessica said that she believes that baby Kayden will have life-long scarring as a result. She said: “We both could have died. His heart rate was dropping dangerously low — my heart rate was dropping.

“My partner and my mum actually thought I was dead because I stopped responding to them. When they handed me Kayden, he didn’t cry, I just kept asking why he wasn’t crying — it was terrifying.

“I couldn’t even touch my baby after he was born because he was in so much pain — it was the worst experience of my life.

“I couldn’t touch my baby’s head or his face, I couldn’t even give him a cuddle. I felt so useless because there was nothing that I could do to help him.”

Jessica claims she was not given a Caesarian section because there were not any beds available in theatre.

She said: “I was in so much pain, I can’t even describe it — I actually kept on passing out because it was so intense.

“I was begging for them to give me a Caesarian but they said that they couldn’t because there wasn’t space in theatre.”

Kayden managed to recover enough to return home with Jessica and her partner Darren Carr, but he had to be taken back into hospital with jaundice later that day.

In the aftermath of the ordeal, Jessica has made an official complaint and is considering launching legal action.

She said: “He could have died. I just want to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Mum Sharon Lindsay, 44, said: “It was absolutely traumatic — it should have been her happiest moment but it turned into one of the worst.

“The doctor didn’t even know how to use the suction cup. She was pulling with all her might and there was blood everywhere.”

NHS Tayside Medical Director for the Operational Unit Dr Alan Cook said: “The head of midwifery and I have both met with Miss Henderson to apologise for her experience, for the distress this has caused and to discuss her concerns further.

“We will now undertake a full review of this incident.

“The findings and lessons learned will be shared with the baby’s parents and any recommendations to amend future care will be implemented.”