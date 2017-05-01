NHS says sorry to woman who wasn’t told of surgery risks

NHS Tayside has apologised to a woman who was given an artificial jaw joint without being fully consulted on the benefits and risks of the surgery.

The woman, known only as Mrs C, had complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) about the treatment she had received after having her joint replaced, following a number of non-surgical attempts to manage pain in the affected area.

Following the surgery, she suffered complications that resulted in the joint being removed for several months and replaced with a different type. She told the ombudsman that the risks of surgery had not been properly explained.

In addition, Mrs C was concerned about the sourcing of the joint and that there had been a delay in identifying problems.

However, while the SPSO said there were “no failings” with the standard of surgery or the type of joint used, it said it was “unreasonable” that there was no evidence to show a discussion took place prior to the surgery on its risks and benefits, adding that “not all the risks” had been documented.

The ombudsman added that it was “unclear” what had been explained to Mrs C prior to surgery going ahead.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “We have written to the patient involved in this case and apologised, and we have taken action to address the recommendations.