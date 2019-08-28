NHS says sorry after ‘Britain’s bravest baby’ given out-of-date milk

The family of “Britain’s bravest baby” have received an apology from the NHS after he was given out-of-date milk.

Little Ryan Hamilton, 18-months-old, was diagnosed with a rare malignant brain tumour earlier this year.

The Douglas boy has already gone through hundreds of surgical procedures in his young life in an effort to beat the disease.

On Saturday, he was taken to Ninewells Hospital with vomiting and a high temperature, and was kept in overnight.

However, while he was there, a nurse gave him an out-of-date milk formula.

After his family raised concerns, staff at the hospital admitted the error and have now pledged to review their procedures to insure the mistake is not repeated.

© DC Thomson

Mum Chantelle Jones spotted the expiry date on the packaging was more than a month earlier.

Gran Claire Stewart said: “I’m furious. The nurse brought his specially prescribed milk drink for him and Chantelle noticed it went out of date on July 17.

“We couldn’t believe it – they brought out-of-date milk to give to a very seriously ill baby with a suppressed immune system.

“This is special milk feed prescribed to sick babies like Ryan.

“How many other kids have been given this without the date being checked?

“Not only that, they didn’t have any other milk to give to Ryan, so we had to get some brought from home for him or he wouldn’t have had anything.”

The Tele has previously told the story of Ryan, who has undergone 500 procedures, from injections to a nine-hour brain operation.

In June, in recognition of this, Ryan was given 500 beads of courage to symbolise every single procedure he has had to undergo.

He has spent much of his young life in hospital, very often travelling to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Claire said she hoped other families would now pay close attention to ensure their little ones were given appropriate milk. She said: “Thank goodness Chantelle checked the date.

“She always checks things like the dates because she has to be so careful because he is so unwell.

“However, it would be really easy for the date to be missed and the baby to be fed this out-of-date milk.”

NHS Tayside has said a senior nurse has apologised to Ryan’s family.

A spokeswoman added: “Special milk feed is not routinely kept on Ward 29, as the families of babies who use it bring it in with them.

“It was not until the evening that it became apparent that special milk feed was required.

“A container from the ward’s milk kitchen was given out without being date checked and we apologise for this.

“The date on the packaging showed ‘best before July 2019’ and when this was noticed, the feed was removed unopened and disposed of.

“We have procedures in place on the ward to ensure all formula milk reaching the ‘best-before date’ is removed from the milk kitchen.

“Ward 29 receives weekly supplies of formula milk and these are date checked before going on to the shelf.

“We have reviewed our procedures and all ‘special feeds’ are returned to dietitians or families take it back home with them.

“The milk kitchen will be regularly checked to ensure this is taking place.”

A spokesman for Nestle said: “Peptamen Junior is manufactured under strict regulations and includes a number of measures to ensure safety. The shelf life is provided to guarantee the quality of the product up until the stated date. We would always advise parents who have any concerns to speak to their healthcare professional.”