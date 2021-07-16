NHS reveals new rules for visiting patients at Tayside hospitals

New visiting rules introduced by NHS Tayside from Monday will allow two people to visit patients who are staying in hospital.

The health board says this will allow two people from the same household to visit a patient at the same time.

If not from the same household, visits will be allowed to take place separately.

Restrictions were put in place earlier in June to limit visits to one named person as coronavirus cases soared in Dundee.

Visiting will be by appointment only and visitors are asked to contact the ward charge nurse/midwife to arrange a time to come.

This will ensure that wards are not overcrowded and we can make sure everyone is following the physical distancing rules, says NHS Tayside.

What are the NHS Tayside visiting rules?

The following measures to manage inpatient visiting safely have been put in place:

Patients in hospital will be able to receive two visitors at the same time if they are from the same home

Visitors should contact the ward to arrange an appointment time to visit and discuss the visiting process.

No visit will be permitted if a visitor is unwell, has symptoms of Covid-19, or is currently in isolation.

Visitors must maintain physical distancing in all communal areas of the hospital

Visitors must wear a fluid resistant face mask at all times. Masks will be provided where required at our hospital entrances.

Wash your hands frequently and use the alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Movement around the hospital must be limited as much as possible and any gathering in public areas of the hospital must be avoided.

Visitors will not have access to staff dining areas.

Public toilet facilities are open.

Visitors will have to provide details for Test and Protect.

Outpatient appointments should be attended alone, unless essential support is required.



Claire Pearce, NHS Tayside’s director of nursing and midwifery, said: “It is good news that we are able to carefully welcome back visitors into our hospitals as we understand the comfort and support that family members and loved ones provide.

“Where appropriate, we will continue to offer virtual visiting for patients using telephones, tablets and laptops to allow people to keep in touch with their loved ones.”

New maternity visiting arrangements were also confirmed, with pregnant women able to identify one support person to accompany them to all scans and antenatal appointments.

Pregnant women may also identify one birth partner to accompany them throughout labour and birth.

A second birth partner may also attend by speaking to their midwife.