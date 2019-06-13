NHS objects to bid for shop to sell alcohol out of proposed shop at Dundee train station

Health bosses have objected to a bid by a convenience store to sell alcohol out of its proposed shop at Dundee train station.

Dr Emma Fletcher, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Tayside, has written to Dundee City Council to oppose Greens of Dundee’s application for its prospective unit.

Greens, a franchise of Scottish shopping chain Eros Retail, is in “advanced” talks with the council over the lease of the unit.

Dr Fletcher said a licence would be in breach of the city’s over- provision policy, which recommends not granting any new off-licence requests across the city.

© Supplied

She wrote: “A broad range of research has demonstrated access to and availability of alcohol is linked to increased consumption and consequent health and social harm.

“The onus…(is) on the applicant to evidence that their application will not contribute to over-provision in the off-sales trade and not result in increased harm.”

Harris Aslam, director of Eros Retail, declined to comment ahead of the meeting of the licensing board, citing legal concerns.

Alcohol licences, while not employed by all convenience stores, are seen as a vital driver of business by those who make use of them.

Amir Attiq, proprietor of Nisa Local on Meadowside, is among those who says his daily trade depends on it.

The store is set to have its application for a licence reviewed – and is facing similar opposition from NHS Tayside.

Mr Attiq previously told the licensing board that he may have to cut jobs if he is unable to sell booze.

He said in April: “(Without alcohol) we may need to re-evaluate staffing levels going forward.”

The Tay Bridge Bar is also set to have its entertainment licence reviewed after it was granted earlier this year, to ensure it is complying with local noise regulations.

Both applications will be reviewed by the city licensing board in the near future.