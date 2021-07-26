NHS Fife issues scam warning over fake nurse targeting elderly residents in kingdom

A fake nurse claiming to work for NHS Fife has been targeting elderly residents in the kingdom, the health board has warned.

Dressed in blue trousers and a dark blue polo shirt, the woman has been going door-to-door attempting to sell healthcare products in West Fife.

In a warning to local residents, NHS Fife says it has been made aware of several incidents where the ‘nurse’ is attempting to sell beds, mobility scooters and stairlifts.

Fake nurse targets NHS Fife patients

She claims to be working on behalf of a company called Saltire Scotland, which says it has no knowledge of the activity.

Dressed in a uniform similar to health workers, the woman has been unable to produce valid identification when challenged.

The incidents have been reported to Police Scotland.

Fraud warning

In a statement, the health board said: “NHS Fife and Police Scotland are encouraging people to remain vigilant in relation to cold callers and remember that NHS Fife does not act as a vendor for private companies.

“If you receive a visit from someone and are concerned about the authenticity of their visit, please call 0800 030 8012 to verify.

“If you suspect you may be being targeted by a suspected fraud, please contact Police Scotland on 101.”