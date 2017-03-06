NHS Tayside’s bill for private mental health care has more than doubled in three years.

Figures have revealed that £1,086,193 was spent sending patients to private clinics in 2012/13, which rose to £2,657,735 in 2015/16.

The bill for April to December this financial year is more than £2.1m.

Jenny Marra, a Dundee-based MSP representing the North East, said: “It is concerning that NHS Tayside continues to spend increasing amounts of money with private companies to plug gaps in the mental health service it provides.

“NHS Tayside is in a very precarious position financially and the increasing use of private companies is one of the reasons for this. It costs the NHS more than if it was to provide the services itself.

“The management at NHS Tayside and the Scottish Government need to get back to basics — training and employing the required consultants, nurses and staff directly, allowing them to provide the best value and quality of care that the people of Dundee deserve.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said every year a small number of patients in the region were assessed as requiring highly-specialised mental health treatment and therapies which are only available in specialist units across the country.

She added: “These are units providing treatments which are tailored to very specific conditions and every health board in Scotland will have arrangements with these units to treat individual patients. It is not accurate to say these costs are spiralling.

“NHS Tayside’s costs associated with treatment in these units will naturally fluctuate from year to year depending on the number of patients, the course of treatment and the length of stay required.

“Our communities would expect that these highly-specialist treatments are available to them and their families when they are required and we remain committed to ensuring our patients can access the best treatment in the most appropriate place.”

The number of patients being sent to private clinics for treatment has fluctuated over the three-year period.

In 2012/13, fewer than five patients received treatment in a private mental health inpatient unit, while 13 were treated in 2013/14.

That number dropped to 10 in 2014/15 but rose to 15 last year.