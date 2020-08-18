NHS confirms 10 positive Covid-19 cases linked to Coupar Angus chicken processing plant

There are now 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases linked to a Perthshire food processing plant.

2 Sisters chicken processors in Coupar Angus was closed down yesterday after an outbreak was confirmed.

NHS Tayside has now confirmed that, as of this evening, there are 10 confirmed cases, with a further five still awaiting test results.

The health board has advised that all workers have been informed they must self-isolate for 14 days, until August 31, 2020.

In addition, all workers have been told to take a test for Covid-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms – a mobile testing unit has been put in place at the 2 Sisters site.

And, even if workers get a negative result, they should be re-tested if they begin to experience symptoms.

A second test can be booked through nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect