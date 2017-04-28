NHS Tayside has apologised to a family after doctors failed to spot a fatal brain condition.

The patient, known as Ms C, was referred to Perth Royal Infirmary by her GP with a suspected brain aneurysm after complaining of pain in her head and neck and problems with her vision.

After being diagnosed with a musculoskeletal problem on January 7 2016, she was discharged. However, she then collapsed at home a few weeks later, showing signs of acute subdural haematoma, a condition where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain.

Further treatment was not deemed appropriate and she died in hospital.

Ms C’s husband contacted the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) after being dissatisfied with NHS Tayside’s response to his complaint.

The SPSO said Ms C’s condition was “sufficient” to have merited further diagnosis.

The report concluded: “Whilst we cannot say Ms C’s life would definitely have been saved if these tests had been carried out, the adviser has stated it was probable Ms C’s condition was treatable.”

Today, NHS Tayside’s medical director Professor Andrew Russell said the board accepted the findings. He said: “We have been in contact with the family over this tragic event and our thoughts remain with them. We will be writing to them again.