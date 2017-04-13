Fashion giant Next has won a lengthy battle with Dundee City Council to create a superstore at a retail park.

But the Tele can reveal the retailer still won’t be allowed to sell clothes or shoes at the outlet.

In May last year the company submitted plans for a £5.4 million home and garden store — including the sale of clothing and footwear — at Kingsway West Retail Park, where it already has a Next Home branch.

The firm said the development would create 125 new jobs.

However, the plans were rejected by councillors, who said they wanted to uphold a policy which limits the sale of items such as clothes at out-of-town retail parks in order to protect the city centre.

It was the second time such plans had been knocked back by the local authority but a Scottish Government reporter has now overturned the council’s decision on appeal, giving the green light for the creation of the new store.

However, the reporter said that restrictions remained in place over the sale of clothes and footwear — and that Next would have to launch a fresh planning bid if it wanted those removed.

Next, which has two city centre shops, said today it was still considering the decision — though papers lodged with the Scottish Government indicate it still plans to push ahead with its bid to sell clothes.

A council spokeswoman said the authority had noted the decision, but council leader Ken Guild said: “What we have been trying to achieve is to stop the city centre from emptying as a result of large stores opening on the outskirts of the city. That’s what has been happening in other cities across Britain.

“Therefore I think the Scottish Government’s decision has to be welcomed as an acceptable compromise.

“It is clothes retailers that appear to be the most affected by superstores being opened outside the city centre.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who supported Next’s application, said: “I thought it would be a good facility and bring much-needed jobs for the city so it’s got to be seen as good news for the local economy.”

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are always supportive of investment and anything that creates jobs can only be a good thing.”