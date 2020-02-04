LEE WILKIE: Next two fixtures are absolutely critical for Dundee’s season

Dundee’s next two fixtures are absolutely critical in their season.

The Dark Blues are now four matches without a win in the league and now face bottom side Partick Thistle this weekend.

Then it’s Queen of the South two weeks after that.

Both those sides are in the relegation battle – it’s so close, though, in the Championship that a couple of losses would put Dundee firmly in that battle.

I don’t expect that to happen, mind you.

It’s so tight that a victory at Dens this weekend would put James McPake’s side right back in the mix for second spot.

They are only six points behind that with a game in hand.

It won’t be easy – Partick will fancy a second win of the season at Dens.

They were good against Ayr on Friday night and they’ve had something of a mini-revival with some new players coming in.

Dundee have some new players of their own, though.

© SNS

Christophe Berra (above) is a really good signing. I wrote last week about a lack of leaders – he’s certainly one.