Next steps for golf site: Kirkwood confident new housing will be approved

Plans to build almost 50 new houses next to a Dundee golf course have been fleshed out after first being revealed in May.

Kirkwood Homes wants to build 30 three-bedroom and 19 four-bedroom homes on land that straddles the entrance to Downfield Golf Club.

If the plans are approved, new streets will be created running parallel to Dalmahoy Drive.

The golf club has drawn up an agreement with Kirkwood to sell the land to the housebuilder should the application be successful.

But the club has warned it does not stand to benefit at all if the plans are turned down.

A supporting report states: “Downfield Golf Club recognises that its clubhouse is in need of a significant refurbishment to bring it up to the standards that the modern golfer looks for.

“Failing to undertake the refurbishment will likely deter both visitor and prestigious tournaments which bring significant revenue to the club and tourism income and employment to the wider Dundee city and Scottish economy.”

Kirkwood said work on the development could begin “immediately” after approval is granted.

However, the housebuilder may yet face obstacles over the status of the land it wants to build on.

The land next to Downfield is not earmarked for housing in Dundee’s local development plan – the blueprint city planners use to assess applications.

It is, in fact, marked as a “locally important nature conservation site”. However, Kirkwood said “extensive” discussions have taken place with the council to maximise its chances of approval.

The report adds: “While currently identified as open space, the application site is not actively used and indeed is not specifically used for golf or leisure purposes.

“A change of use to residential would not therefore detrimentally affect access to open space uses in the area.”