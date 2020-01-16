Tayside butcher crowned World Champion at the Scotch Pie Awards

A Tayside butcher has been crowned World Champion of the Scotch Pie Awards 2020.

James Pirie and Son, of Newtyle, was announced as the winner of the coveted title at an awards ceremony in Cumbernauld, hosted by Carol Smillie.

The firm came out on top for a second time after winning the competition two years ago, and Alan Pirie said: “Well, I was not expecting that.

“I am so proud of what we make from scratch every day.”

More than 75 professional pie-makers delivered their products into the hands of the judges and entries were judged in 11 categories.

Other winners from the local area included Scotch Pie, Gold – Goodfellow and Steven, Dundee; Silver – Scott Brothers, Dundee. Football Pie or Savoury: Gold – DG Lindsay and Son, Perth (Scone Thistle FC); Scott Brothers, Dundee (Dundee FC). Apple Pie: Bronze – Keptie Bakery Ltd, Letham; Murrays Bakers, Perth. Cold savoury: Bronze – Murray’s Bakers, Perth. Sausage roll: Silver – Goodfellow and Steven, Dundee; Bronze – Keptie Bakery Ltd, Letham. Macaroni Pie: Silver – Murray’s Bakers, Perth; Bronze – DG Lindsay and Son, Perth. Haggis Savoury: Silver – Fisher and Donaldson, Cupar; Bronze – James Pirie and Son, Newtyle.

