Newtyle butcher crowned first ‘champion of champions’ in world scotch pie competition

A Newtyle butcher has been crowned ‘Champion of Champions’ in the World Scotch Pie Awards.

James Pirie and Son, who previously won the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards in 2020 and 2018, has now been named best of the best after being pitted against fellow previous winners.

The local butcher was victorious in the special competition led for the first time by the Scottish Bakers trade association.

They faced off against pie-makers from all across Scotland, such as Murrays Bakers from Perth and the Little Bakery from Dumfries.

‘I really do make the best Scotch pies in the world’

Alan Pirie, 71, from James Pirie & Son said: “I was delighted to have won the competition twice but to have been judged alongside literally the best pies in the land and to have come out on top is beyond my wildest dreams.

“I really do make the best Scotch Pies in the world.

“This is just fantastic news and will be a huge boost to the business after a year of continuing to serve our community with fresh produce through difficult circumstances for us all.”

TV presenter Carol Smillie, who presents the award ceremony, added: “I am so pleased to hear that Alan and Norma have taken the title and that they can truly call themselves the Champion of Champions, well done to them.”

‘The best pie won’

The shortlist of previous winners included Sugar and Spice of Auchterarder, Murrays Bakers of Perth, W F Stark and R T Stuart, both of Buckhaven.

Judges of the competition praised Pirie and Son’s pie heavily, with Paul Long, managing director of sponsors BAKO Northern and Scotland, saying: “I have judged this competition over many years and I have to say the standard of entries from past winners did not disappoint so selecting Pirie & Sons as the best of the best was a tough job but their pie did indeed stand out.”

Scottish Bakers Chief Executive, Alasdair Smith said: “It is important to say that each and every pie that was entered on judging day is a winning pie having taken the title in recent years, so the judges really were spoilt for choice on judging day.

“But head judge Ian Nelson and Paul Long from our partner sponsor BAKO Northern and Scotland took their time and gave judging their all.

“And it was a close run thing let me tell you, but the best pie won out on the day.”

Taste test

A Pirie pie also won the approval of DCT Media food and drink writer Brian Stormont.

The pastry-lover described the winning offering as “a real treat” and “absolutely delicious”.

He added: “The pastry is lovely and crisp. The filling is not greasy, it has a lovely hint of pepper.”