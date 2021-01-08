News / UK and world News in Pictures – January 8 2020 by Gemma Bibby January 8, 2021, 6:37 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. A muezzin in the city of Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip reading the Holy Quran alone at empty mosque, in light of the continued closure of mosques for about 40 days to curb the spread of the epidemic. The Gaza Strip, Palestine. Photo by Mahmoud Khattab/Quds Net News via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Paramedics transfer a patient from an ambulance into the Royal London Hospital, after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” as the spread of coronavirus threatens to “overwhelm” the capital’s hospitals. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Children in traditional Ukrainian clothes and carnival costumes stage the Christmas performance at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life in Pyrohiv, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock</p> <p> Red deer in Richmond Park, London. Photo by John Walton/PA A homeless person’s tent in a shelter above Eastbourne promenade and seafront, as temperatures in the South-East drop to -4 Celsius overnight. East Sussex, UK. Photo by Jon Santa Cruz/Shutterstock </p> <p> Saucy floral tributes at the funeral of Barbara Windsor, Golders Green Crematorium, London, UK. Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Researchers at work in laboratories with a vial of the anti-Covid GRAd-CoV2 vaccine, Rome, Italy. Photo by Alessandro Serrano’/AGF/Shutterstock A woman runs with a dog through a snow covered scene near Buxton in Derbyshire. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Cones are put out blocking the entrance to the Glenshee Ski Centre as it closes as stricter lockdown measures have came into force for mainland Scotland. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA A little girl seen at the Elmina rainbow bridge in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo by Faris Hadziq/SOPA Images/Shutterstock </p> <p> A man whips the hard-boiled molasses for the upcoming Maghe Sankranti Festival at Tokha in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo by Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock A man walks through the morning frost past the Kelpies in Falkirk, Central Scotland. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe