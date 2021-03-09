News in Pictures – 9 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 9, 2021, 3:57 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Fisherman are seen on Berwick Pond in Essex on a fine Spring morning. Ian West/PA Wire A dummy lies on the ground as Indian firefighters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus watch the annual fire drill competition in Mumbai, India. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool Romney sheep graze the grass around the dormant vines at the Nyetimber Vineyard at West Chiltington in West Sussex. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A Kosovo Security Force (KSF) member wearing a face mask salutes, during a peacekeeping mission deployment ceremony held at the army barracks in Pristina. AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu People sit amongst daffodils in St James’s Park on a sunny day in London. Luciana Guerra/PA Wire Autistic teenager Paddy Joyce who has sent almost 700 thank you cards to staff at a hospital to share messages of support with those on the front line dealing with Covid-19. Joyce, 17, from Glasgow, began writing to healthcare staff in mid-January as a way to help with his anxiety after he became very upset over the death statistics. With the assistance of staff at Glasgow Royal Infirmary (GRI), he has now been able to hand-write 663 individually named cards to members of the team. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde /PA Wire Crocuses bloom between freshly fallen snow in an avenue in the Oberneuland district in Bremen, Germany. Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP Music memorabilia specialist Claire Howell with a copy of one of Oasis’ first contracts and a Sex Pistols video tape, both of which are set to go for auction at the auction house’s music memorabilia sale in Etwall near Derby, Derbyshire, on March 23. Hansons auctioneers/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe