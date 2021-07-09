News / UK and world News in Pictures – 9 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 9, 2021, 4:17 pm © PA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Amelie, aged 5, in front of the art installation entitled Gaia by Luke Jerram, as it goes on display at centre:mk as part of IF: Milton Keynes International Festival. Picture date: Friday July 9, 2021. PA Photo. Gaia measures 7m in diameter and features highly detailed NASA imagery of the Earths surface. It is one of 3 pieces to go on display at the shopping centre, which will also feature Arrivals + Departures by Yara + Davina and world premiere Breathing Room by Anna Berry. The IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 2021, of which centre:mk is the headline sponsor, runs in July from Saturday 10th to Friday 30th. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Artist Luke Jerram at the unveiling of his new artwork ‘Bridges, Not Walls’, a giant patchwork covering the Llangollen Bridge in north Wales, for the launch the Llangollen Eisteddfod. Jacob King/PA Wire Jon Rahm is pictured during day two of the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Ross Parker / SNS Group England 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst stands on top of a pod on the lastminute.com London Eye wearing a replica 1966 World Cup final kit and looking out towards Wembley Stadium in the north of the capital, where the England football team will play Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire People look at Bridged, a scarlet contemporary bridge sitting across the river Skell, part of the Steve Messam’s art installation ‘These Passing Things’ at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, near Ripon. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A mural of Kalvin Phillips in Leeds city centre, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final on Sunday. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Amelie, aged 5, in front of the art installation entitled Gaia by Luke Jerram, as it goes on display at centre:mk as part of IF: Milton Keynes International Festival. Gaia measures 7m in diameter and features highly detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface. It is one of 3 pieces to go on display at the shopping centre. Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire Independent candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election Dolores Cahill, is refused entry to the count at Simmonscourt, RDS in Ballsbridge, Dublin, after refusing to wear a face covering. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Artist Steve Messam stands next to his artwork, Spiked, an inflatable piece which appears to burst through the columns of the Temple of Piety, the artwork, an occasional piece will be on display for the opening weekend on July 10 and will return on August 21, and forms part of the Messam’s art installation ‘These Passing Things’ at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, near Ripon. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe