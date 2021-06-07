News / UK and world News in Pictures – 7 June 2021 By Louise Gowans June 7, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Simon Lycett puts the finishing touches to a floral display at Eros in Piccadilly as a series of installations dubbed Flower Flashes by he and US floral guru Lewis Miller, which also goes on display in Brick Lane Eros and phone boxes in Great Windmill Street, London. Picture date: Monday June 7, 2021. PA Photo. Lewis Miller is famous in New York for his installations which have featured in taxi cabs, trash cans, building sites and hot dog stalls. More than 20,000 fresh blooms from Covent Garden Flower Market were used to create the artworks. The London flower flashes are part of a campaign called We Need More Flowers as it is reported online sales of flowers nearly tripled during lockdown. Photo credit should read: Anthony Upton/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A young woman takes photographs of poppies in bloom at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Mayor of London Sadiq Khan travels on the Waterloo and City Line underground line in London as it reopened for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire The Disney Magic cruise ship is shrouded in fog during a foggy morning at the Port of Dover in Kent. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Isobel Salamon, founder of the Edinburgh Cinema Club, poses alongside the Leith Trainspotting murals in Quality Yard, Leith, Edinburgh, for the programme launch of the Cinescapes Festival which starts on July 4 with a Trainspotting 1 and 2 double bill. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Members of staff look at Buluwana, Female Ancestor 1989 by John Mawurndjul, a painting on bark which is a material used by Kuninkju people for practical and ceremonial purposes, on show in the A Year in Art: Australia 1992 free exhibition at Tate Modern, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A lady walks along the promenade during a foggy morning in Folkestone, Kent. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Simon Lycett puts the finishing touches to a floral display at Eros in Piccadilly as a series of installations dubbed Flower Flashes by he and US floral guru Lewis Miller, which also goes on display in Brick Lane Eros and phone boxes in Great Windmill Street, London. Anthony Upton/PA Wire People enjoying the sunshine at St Ives harbour, in Cornwall, in the warm weather. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Police officers from external forces across the UK arrive and begin to be processed at Devon and Cornwall Police’s tented briefing centre, located in Devon, before being deployed on policing duties for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Ben Birchall/PA Wire The athletes train before the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Paracanoe team announcement at the National Water Sports Centre in Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham. Jacob King/PA Wire. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe