News / UK and world News in Pictures – 7 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 7, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lays a wreath at the 7/7 Memorial, in Hyde Park, London, to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in London on July 7th 2005 that killed 52 people. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story MEMORIAL July7 . Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. The Cunard cruise ship MS Queen Elizabeth at berth at the Queen Elizabeth II cruise terminal in Southampton. The cruise liner sailed into port after a number of crew members tested positive for Covid-19. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Emma, a Sumatran orangutan holding her baby, whose sex is not yet known, which arrived to mother Emma and father Puluh on Saturday June 19. The birth of a critically endangered orangutan baby has been hailed as a "special moment" by Chester Zoo. Chester Zoo/PA Wire Alan Putman, in costume and a horse drawn carriage, on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south London, where residents are showing their support for England ahead of their game against Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday evening in the second semi-final of Euro 2020. Luciana Guerra/PA Wire A woman walks among the graves of COVID-19 victims at the Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana Paddington reads a book in the members room at the British Library, London, ahead of the launch of the new 'Paddington: The Story of a Bear' exhibition, which opens at the British Library on July 9th. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall watch dancers perform during a visit to the newly restored Llantrisant Guildhall Heritage and Visitors' Centre in Llantrisant, Glamorgan, as part of a week long tour of Wales for Wales Week. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A painting by Sir Anthony van Dyck which was recovered from Nazi Germany and is expected to fetch more than £1,000,000 at auction. Sotheby's/PA Wire The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore left to right Georgia Ingram-Moore (granddaughter) and Hannah Ingram-Moore (daughter) and Benjie Ingram-Moore (grandson) during the grand opening of a walkway dedicated to Captain Tom at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Julian Assange's partner, Stella Moris speaks to the media outside the High Court in London, following the announcement that the US government has received permission to challenge the decision not to extradite the WikiLeaks founder. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lays a wreath at the 7/7 Memorial, in Hyde Park, London, to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in London on July 7th 2005 that killed 52 people. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire The Band of the Coldstream Guards playing Three Lions and Sweet Caroline in the gardens of Clarence House in London ahead of England's Euro 2020 semi-final game against Denmark on Wednesday. Victoria Jones/PA Wire