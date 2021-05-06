News in Pictures – 6 May 2021

In pictures: Party leaders cast their votes in Holyrood election The leaders of Scotland’s political parties are heading to the polls to cast their own votes in the Scottish Parliament election.

Voters head to the polls in crucial Holyrood election Scots are heading to the polls to elect the next Scottish Government – though the coronavirus pandemic means it could be more than 48 hours before all the results are counted.

Clubbing with Mr Motivator: “Learn to unplug the computer. Learn to enjoy the quality of life. Learn to enjoy the time you now have” Derrick Evans – Mr Motivator – has been in demand during the pandemic. It’s easy to see why: ever since bursting on to TV screens back in the early-’90s in a flash of neon Lycra, GMTV’s upbeat fitness instructor became synonymous with making people feel good.