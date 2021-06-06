News in Pictures – 6 June 2021

Catherine Heymans, astronomer for Scotland: Travelling millions of years, across the universe, straight to my back garden It’s close to freezing on one of those fabulously clear Scottish nights. I’m in the pitch black in a back garden in Midlothian looking at a clump of stars that are more than 13 billion years old, which is almost as old as the universe itself.

Graham Keeley: Sipping a beer in a bar, Madrid seems back to normal but a storm is brewing Sitting at a bar with a cool beer in the buzzing streets of Malasaña, it almost seems as if the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

The third verdict? The jury’s still out around Not Proven The long debate around Not Proven – Scotland’s unique third verdict – is again coming to a boil as calls for it to be scrapped escalate.