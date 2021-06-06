News / UK and world News in Pictures – 6 June 2021 By Louise Gowans June 6, 2021, 4:02 pm © PA Melissa Reid during the AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Para Series race in Roundhay Park, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday June 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story TRIATHLON Leeds. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. D-Day veterans from left: George Chandler, Joe Cattini, John Dennet and Jack Quinn are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic Great Britain’s Jessica Learmonth in action during The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Women’s Race during day 2 of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. Martin Rickett/PA Wire Netherland’s Maya Kingma wins The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Women’s Race during day 2 of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. Martin Rickett/PA Wire Kids cool off in a fountain at a park as summer-like temperatures move into the region. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Former prime minister Tony Blair arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in central London for his appearance on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Melissa Reid during the AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Para Series race in Roundhay Park, Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Executive Director of Advocacy & Campaigns at WWF, Kate Norgrove brought the British seaside to Westminster, with the help of zero-emission ice-cream van, to demonstrate the 250,000 Ocean Heroes who are supporting ocean recovery and encourage urgent action be taken to protect and restore UK seas. PinPep/Shutterstock Friends pose for a selfie as the sun sets in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico Veterans arrive to watch the official opening of the British Normandy Memorial in France via a live feed during a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Jacob King/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe