News in Pictures – 6 June 2021

By Louise Gowans
June 6, 2021, 4:02 pm
D-Day veterans from left: George Chandler, Joe Cattini, John Dennet and Jack Quinn are welcomed to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
Great Britain’s Jessica Learmonth in action during The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Women’s Race during day 2 of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Netherland’s Maya Kingma wins The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Women’s Race during day 2 of the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Kids cool off in a fountain at a park as summer-like temperatures move into the region. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Former prime minister Tony Blair arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in central London for his appearance on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Melissa Reid during the AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Para Series race in Roundhay Park, Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Executive Director of Advocacy & Campaigns at WWF, Kate Norgrove brought the British seaside to Westminster, with the help of zero-emission ice-cream van, to demonstrate the 250,000 Ocean Heroes who are supporting ocean recovery and encourage urgent action be taken to protect and restore UK seas. PinPep/Shutterstock
Friends pose for a selfie as the sun sets in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
Veterans arrive to watch the official opening of the British Normandy Memorial in France via a live feed during a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.  Jacob King/PA Wire