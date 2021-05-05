News / UK and world News in Pictures – 5 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 5, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Russian Air Force Sukhoi fighter jets and bombers fly over St. Basil’s Cathedral during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin York university campus duck named Long Boi (right) who went viral due to his impressive stature. It is believed that the very large duck is a cross between a Mallard and an Indian Runner duck. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Keeper of the Wellington Collection Josephine Oxley cleaning a statue of Napoleon as Mars the Peacemaker at Apsley House, London, ahead of reopening to the public on May 19. Wednesday marks the 200th anniversary of the French military and political leader’s death. Christopher Ison/English Heritage/PA Wire First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon, visits J Charles fish merchants in Aberdeen during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Russell Cheyne/PA Wire Archaeologists working on the site of St Mary’s Church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, which is being carefully excavated to allow work on the high speed line to continue with archaeologists moving thousands of bodies from the site of the medieval church that lies along the route of the HS2 railway. HS2 Ltd/PA Wire The Prince of Wales, Colonel Welsh Guards, during a visit to Combermere Barracks in Windsor, Berkshire. Peter Cziborra/PA Wire Denise van Outen leads a troupe of West End singers and dancers in a performance outside the Dominion Theatre in London, which has been produced by belVita to mark the UK’s upcoming return to theatres on May 17th. Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire Archeologist Ari Levy holds a rare bronze oil lamp, from the Roman Period 70 CE, discovered during excavations in the City of David’s Pilgrimage Road by the Israel Antiquities Authority. Debbie Hill/UPI/Shutterstock Chinese newlyweds dressed in traditional wedding clothing pose for photos in an old shopping alley in Beijing. Stephen Shaver/UPI/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe