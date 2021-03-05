News in Pictures – 5 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 5, 2021, 3:40 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Director of Music Robert Sharpe plays the Grand Organ following completion of a £2m, once-a-century, refurbishment of the organ at York Minster. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Mhairi Braden, studio technician at Edinburgh Printmakers prepares lithograph prints by Scottish artist Moyna Flannigan whose Femme Fatale series are part of a wider exhibition by women artists showcased online to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021. Jane Barlow/PA Wire The private diary of Commander Alastair Denniston, the first Head of the GCHQ, which reveals intelligence meetings that took place with US counterparts during WW2. The security service paid tribute on the alliance’s 75th anniversary, saying it has made the UK and US “safer” decades later. GCHQ/PA Wire Maisie, aged 8 and her mum Becky Brown, Train Driver for LNER, launch the train company’s initiative to encourage more women to pursue careers in the rail industry ahead of International Women’s Day, York Railway Station. Nigel Roddis/PA Wire Penguins gathering pebbles to make nests at Edinburgh Zoo. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland/PA Wire Icelandic horses play at a stud farm in Wehrhein near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst Nicole Melichar of the United States & Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands before the doubles final of the 2021 Qatar Total Open WTA 500 tournament. Rob Prange/Shutterstock Police officers stand outside King Edward VII’s Hospital, London where the Duke of Edinburgh has been moved to for continuing treatment after his heart surgery at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Associate Vice Principal Hannah Smith writing welcome back messages for students at Outwood Academy, Adwick in Doncaster, ahead of schools and colleges fully reopening on Monday. Danny Lawson/PA Wire People go for a walk at The Dream a sculptor in Sutton Manor, St Helens, Merseyside, on a clear Spring day. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe