News in Pictures – 4 May 2021

Ruthie Henshall in Parliament Square, London, to deliver a petition calling for all care home residents to have the right to an essential visitor in the event of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A diver in the water at The Clay Pits, Ballyhalbert, Northern Ireland, where a large scale search operation is taking place in the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian in February 2005. Liam McBurney/PA Wire A huge waves crash over the pier wall at Tynemouth, Northumberland, with more bad weather on the way. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Artists Heather Ackroyd and Dan Harvey stand within 100 oak saplings which form part of a living art installation entitled Beuys' Acorns by the UK-based artist duo, outside the Tate Modern in London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Emergency services work at the scene of a house fire in Mill View in Willesborough, near Ashford, Kent following a reported explosion. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey uses a punch bag during a visit to Dale Youth boxing club, in west London, whilst on the campaign trail for the London Mayoral election. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Surfers take advantage of high winds and mild temperatures at Tramore Beach in Co Waterford. Niall Carson/PA Wire Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is shown a pair of night vision goggles while on a campaign visit to tech firm Qioptiq in St Asaph, North Wales. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Dusting some of the the treasures found in its chamber, in this case a lavish feasting set with Holly Cook, with the trolley, and Emma Gillam, Both Assistant Collection Managers. Guy Bell/Shutterstock First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon sits in a tractor during a visit to LOVE Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire