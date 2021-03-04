News in Pictures – 4 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 4, 2021, 4:09 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Clara Amfo holding a Barbie doll created in her likeness to honour her work as a vocal advocate for racial equality. The broadcaster is being made into a Barbie doll ahead of International Women’s Day. Michael Bowles/Mattel/PA Wire Illustrator Lydia Monks next to a parcel box in Sheffield, South Yorkshire as Royal Mail has unveiled special post boxes honouring British authors and illustrators, to mark World Book Day. Tom Maddick/Royal Mail/PA Wire A child sits on a motorcycle as the Pacaya volcano blows a cloud of ash, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala. AP Photo/Santiago Billy The Dean of Canterbury, the Very Reverend Dr Robert Willis with cathedral cat Tiger, one of three mischievous felines who live at the 1,400-year-old seat of worship in Kent, who keeps disrupting his video prayers and have become a social media hit. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A pair of Winston Churchill’s velvet slippers and brandy glass, which could fetch up to £15,000 and £10,000 respectively when they go under the hammer later this month on Tuesday March 9. Bellmans Auctioneers/PA Wire Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a visit to the Centre for Virus Research at Glasgow University in Glasgow. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Cantilever rail mounted gantry cranes pass the Burbo Bank wind farm near Crosby, Liverpool. Produced by Chinese manufacturer Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co the cranes are the first of two deliveries to arrive onboard the Zhen Hua 36 this year and will complete the £400million Liverpool2 project. The large cargo arriving from Shanghai will have travelled over 11,831 nautical miles. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A restaurateur occupies his restaurant with Panda teddies and sets up a Corona test centre in Munich, Germany. Action Press/Shutterstock A view of a starling murmuration over Lough Ennell, Co. Westmeath. James Crombie/INPHO/Shutterstock A miniature potting shed and garden, part of a collection of over 200,000 handmade miniatures at Weaverthorpe Dolls House Miniatures situated in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds, where business has thrived under lockdown. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe