News in Pictures – 3 May 2021

Bride loses mum just days before her wedding day but goes ahead in honour of her life Jade Hannah’s only wish for her wedding day was that her mum could be there after an awful cancer diagnosis.

Trainee nurse saves first life before starting new role A teenager who has been accepted to study nursing has saved the life of a dying cancer patient even before starting her university course.

Judy Murray: More than average yearly salary spent on Downing Street decorations while nation struggles with job losses and grief. How out of touch can you be? The average household income in the UK, as calculated by the Office for National Statistics, is currently £29,900 – or £100 less than the public grant the Prime Minister is afforded every year to redecorate his home.