News in Pictures – 25 May 2021

The mother of a young Scot who died after falling into a canal has tackled her fear of water in a charity swimming relay.

Over the winter and spring, the think-tank Our Scottish Future brought together Yes and No voters for a series of online conversation events. Rather than side-step the issues they disagree about, the programme – called “Scotland in a Zoom” – put the big questions around independence, the Union, and a 2nd referendum front and centre.