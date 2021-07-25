Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / UK and world

News in Pictures – 25 July 2021

By Louise Gowans
July 25, 2021, 4:16 pm
George Humphreys and his dogs a pointer called Wilma and a terrier named Smurf, practice in the sea on their paddleboard before they take part in Dogmasters, the country's only dog surfing and paddleboard championship, at Branksome Beach in Poole, Dorset.. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

A full moon rises behind One Burrard Place, a condo and rental home tower under construction which will be the city’s third tallest building, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, California. AP Photo/Noah Berger
Liam Jegou of Ireland competes in the Men’s C1 heats of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Handout photo issued by the Imperial War Museum of the Red Arrows flying during the annual Duxford Summer Air Show in Duxford, Cambridgeshire. Imperial War Museum/PA Wire
New Zealand’s Sam Gale participates in the Red Bull Hardline 2021 competition in Dyfi Valley, Wales. Matt Alexander/PA Wire
Runners cross Westminster Bridge in central London as they take part in the Asics London 10k, thought to be the largest closed road running event in London since the March 2020 lockdown. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
China’s Shi Tingmao and Wang Han compete in the Women’s Diving synchronized 3m Springboard at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Adam Davy/PA Wire.
The Star Flyer funfair ride at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, which collapsed on Saturday evening, injuring six people. Four children were among six people taken to hospital after the accident, which was caused by the “misuse of equipment” by several teenagers, the amusement park operator has said. Niall Carson/PA Wire