News / UK and world News in Pictures – 25 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 25, 2021, 4:16 pm George Humphreys and his dogs a pointer called Wilma and a terrier named Smurf, practice in the sea on their paddleboard before they take part in Dogmasters, the country's only dog surfing and paddleboard championship, at Branksome Beach in Poole, Dorset.. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A full moon rises behind One Burrard Place, a condo and rental home tower under construction which will be the city's third tallest building, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, California. AP Photo/Noah Berger Liam Jegou of Ireland competes in the Men's C1 heats of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth Handout photo issued by the Imperial War Museum of the Red Arrows flying during the annual Duxford Summer Air Show in Duxford, Cambridgeshire. Imperial War Museum/PA Wire George Humphreys and his dogs a pointer called Wilma and a terrier named Smurf, practice in the sea on their paddleboard before they take part in Dogmasters, the country's only dog surfing and paddleboard championship, at Branksome Beach in Poole, Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire New Zealand's Sam Gale participates in the Red Bull Hardline 2021 competition in Dyfi Valley, Wales. Matt Alexander/PA Wire Runners cross Westminster Bridge in central London as they take part in the Asics London 10k, thought to be the largest closed road running event in London since the March 2020 lockdown. Victoria Jones/PA Wire China's Shi Tingmao and Wang Han compete in the Women's Diving synchronized 3m Springboard at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Adam Davy/PA Wire. The Star Flyer funfair ride at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, which collapsed on Saturday evening, injuring six people. Four children were among six people taken to hospital after the accident, which was caused by the "misuse of equipment" by several teenagers, the amusement park operator has said. Niall Carson/PA Wire